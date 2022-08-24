Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sec 29-B, Chandigarh

The NSS unit of the school conducted a plantation drive on August 12 on the school campus with the support of the Environmental Society of India (ESI). Principal Seema Singh and NK Jhingan, secretary general of the Environmental Society of India, presided over the programme. Students and teachers participated with great enthusiasm and planted different varieties of shade and ornamental plants. The Principal motivated students to plant more trees and take care of them. NK Jhingan spoke on the importance of plants in saving the environment and Mother Earth. Students were fully enthusiastic and displayed slogan on role of plants in environmental protection. NSS in charge and member of the Environmental Society of India Renu Bala coordinated the programme.