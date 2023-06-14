Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sec 29, Chandigarh

19 KVs of the Chandigarh region have been made Nodal KVs for the conduct of Janbhagidari Programmes in connection with G20-4th Education Working Group Meeting at Pune. The schools have been issued detailed guidelines to conduct these activities. As per the guidelines received by HQ+, KV OCF is conducting all activities in letter and spirit. A quiz was conducted to create awareness among students and stakeholders about G20 and its historical background. More than 230 students participated in the quiz. In continuation with this, an online workshop was conducted on NEP 2020. Approximately 410 students and parents attended the virtual workshop. This workshop aimed at latest changes in the educational pattern as per NEP 2020. An online workshop on "Ensuring foundational literacy- english" was conducted for improving English literacy among children through language learning skills. The children presented stories using puppets. An online workshop on ensuring Foundational numeracy- maths for foundational and preparatory stage was held. Stress was laid on how to improve numeracy skill among children through experiential learning and activity method. The place value chart making activity was conducted during the workshop. An online workshop on "Ensuring foundational literacy- Hindi" was conducted and a discussion was in the online mode on using audio visual aids for FLN. Storytelling and many other activities were conducted by primary teachers.