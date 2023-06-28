Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sec 29, Chandigarh

Testing Camp of Tritiya Sopan of Bharat Scouts and Guides was inaugurated at the school. In this camp 172 Scouts, 149 Guides and 55 Escorts from 28 Kendriya Vidyalayas of Chandigarh Region participated. Dushyant GM, OCF, Chandigarh, declared the camp open.Speaking on the occasion, Jugal Kishore, Assistant Commissioner, RO, Chandigarh, stressed upon the need of students becoming good citizens voluntarily. A scarf ceremony was conducted to honour the Chief Guest and other officials. The function was conducted smoothly under the supervision of Principal K.S.Pathania. The programme was coordinated by Guide Captain Ravindra Kaur, PRT.
