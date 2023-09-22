Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sector 29 B, Chandigarh

An ‘Awakened Citizen’ programme was organised at the school. The workshop was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Preeti Saxena and Assistant Commissioner T Brahmanandam of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Chandigarh Region. Principal KS Pathania welcomed guests Ruchi, Ramesh, Govind, Shatarupa, Priya and Barnali. The workshop was divided into three phases from September 18 to September 23, 2023. As many as 68 teachers from Chandigarh division and 10 teachers from Dehradun division participated in the first phase. The objective of this workshop is to develop moral values among the students. It also emphasised that every student is unique and has infinite potential and education can help in unfolding of this potential, which can be manifested as excellence in every sphere of life.