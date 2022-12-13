Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

The Annual Sports Day was held at the school. Olympian Sukhvir Singh, who represented India in Olympics in hockey, graced the event. KS Pathania, Principal, extended a green and formal welcome to the chief guest. The chief guest, principal and headmistress took the salute of the impressive march past of NCC cadets, volunteers of Scouts and Guides and all the four houses. This was followed by the hoisting of the school’s flag and declaration of the meet open by the chief guest. The sport programme began with the release of balloons by the chief guest and the principal. Thereafter oath was administered to the house sports captains. Students of the secondary section gave a musical welcome to the chief guest and there was an eye-catching dance performance by the tiny tots of the Vidyalaya. Once the races began, the air was filled with cheering and tonnes of encouragement for the young athletes. Students of Class I to XII took part in various events like sprints, relay, 100 m, 200 m, 400 m, towel & ball race, balancing the book, shot put throw and many more. The teachers also got an opportunity to prove their physical fitness by participating in races. Races of teachers added charm to the function. In the march past competition, Ashoka House bagged the first position and Tagore House got the second position. The overall winner of the event was Raman House, followed by runners-up Tagore House. In the end, the winners were awarded medals and certificates. Sukhvir Singh in his address to the students laid emphasis on the need to participate in sports.