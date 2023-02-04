Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

In order to observe "Prakram Diwas" and to encourage creative expressions of students a painting competition was organised at the school to reduce exam stress as per the directions of the Ministry of Education. There were 24 themes based on the mantras given in the book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Exam Warriors'. A total of 100 students from various reputed schools such as, JNV Chandigarh, neighboring KVs, Govt and Private Schools of UT participated in the competition. The competition was of 2-hour duration. Vinay Vadhera eminent artist from NITTR Chandigarh, Meenu Munjal Art Teacher DAV Lahore and Meena Art Teacher GMHS, Sec-41 were the jury members. Exam warrior books and digital certificates were provided to all participants. Jugal Kishore Assistant Commissioner KVS, RO Chandigarh motivated the students.In addition to this, the best five children were provided certificates and books on national freedom fighters. Abhishek of GMHSSS, Sec-8, bagged first position, Priya of KV OCF, Sector 29, got second positon, Bhumika from GMSSS Sec-37 got third position, Anushka Gautam of GGMSSS Sec-18, bagged fourth place and Manisha of GGMSSS Sec 20 got fifth position in the contest.