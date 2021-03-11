Kendriya Vidyalaya, Palampur

Various activities marked the Independence Day celebrations. The school campus was decorated with flags and balloons. A rangoli was also made by the students. The National Flag was hoisted by Principal Lalit Kumar and the National Anthem was sung by everyone, which was followed by a cultural programme. The event commenced with Bhanupriya, a Class X student and Raghav of Class IX, delivering speeches explaining the importance of the day. Thereafter, Riya and Daksh recited patriotic poems. Girls of Class XII presented a dance which was followed by a group song by Ankush Sidhu and his team. The programme culminated with a stirring speech by the Principal.