Independence Day was celebrated in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Palampur, with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor. The National Flag was hoisted by Principal Lalit Kumar and National Anthem was sung by everyone present there. After this, the students of Vidyalaya presented colourful cultural programmes. The students delivered speeches and recited poems citing about the importance of Independence Day and paid tributes to the freedom fighters. A solemn speech was given by the Principal Lalit Kumar to pay homage to the brave martyrs of the country. In his speech, he emphasised the role of students in serving the country. Teachers and students were given badges of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava and the celebration culminated with sweet distribution.