Independence Day was celebrated in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Palampur, with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor. The National Flag was hoisted by Principal Lalit Kumar and National Anthem was sung by everyone present there. After this, the students of Vidyalaya presented colourful cultural programmes. The students delivered speeches and recited poems citing about the importance of Independence Day and paid tributes to the freedom fighters. A solemn speech was given by the Principal Lalit Kumar to pay homage to the brave martyrs of the country. In his speech, he emphasised the role of students in serving the country. Teachers and students were given badges of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava and the celebration culminated with sweet distribution.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...