Kendriya Vidyalaya, Palampur

Children's Day was celebrated at the school and various activities were planned for students. These included speech, group song, fancy dress by primary students and group dance. The programme was hosted by Monika. It was followed by community lunch. In their speech, students elaborated the significance of the day reminding everyone that Chacha Nehru was fond of children. Teachers Dinesh Kumar and Poonam Parsheera also addressed the children and motivated them to make remarkable achievements in their lives. Sunil Kumar, Principal of the school conveyed his wishes to the children and distributed sweets among them.
