Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Chandigarh Region, holds Principals' Conference

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
The two-day Principals' Conference of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chandigarh Region, was inaugurated at Hotel Mercure. The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp, followed by a welcome speech by Assistant Commissioner RC Sharma. Commissioner of Chandigarh Region Preeti Saxena emphasised the importance of quality education and discussed ways to improve examination results, sharing her valuable experiences. Assistant Commissioner Jugal Kishore stressed the need for punctuality and discipline in academic activities throughout the year. Assistant Commissioner PC Tiwari highlighted the significance of organising sports and extracurricular activities for the overall development of students. During the conference, officials engaged in in-depth discussions with principals from various schools to explore ways to further enhance the quality of education in Kendriya Vidyalayas. The event aims to bring together principals to share best practices, discuss challenges, and work towards achieving excellence in education. The Chandigarh Region of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan oversees the functioning of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Punjab, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

