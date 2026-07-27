Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan organises sports meet

The grand inaugural ceremony of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) 55th National Sports Meet (Phase 2 - boys' category) was held at Lovely Professional University (LPU). The event brought together 1,807 boy athletes from 25 KVS regions, showcasing the spirit of national unity, discipline, and sportsmanship. Maj Gen Ashish Bhardwaj, GOC, 91 Sub Area, Jalandhar Cantt, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He lit the ceremonial lamp and hoisted the flag, followed by an impressive march past by the participating contingents. The Deputy Commissioner of the host Chandigarh region extended a "green welcome" to the chief guest and other distinguished guests by presenting them with saplings. A vibrant Punjabi folk dance performance featuring bhangra and giddha, presented by the students of PM SHRI KV No. 1, Jalandhar Cantt, added cultural splendour to the ceremony and warmly welcomed athletes from across the country. In his inaugural address, Maj Gen Ashish Bhardwaj inspired the athletes to uphold the values of sportsmanship, integrity and discipline. The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Assistant Commissioner PC Tiwari, marking a memorable beginning to the prestigious event, which will continue over the next five days.
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