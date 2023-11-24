Kendriya Vidyalaya Upper Camp, Dehradun

The school welcomed the delegation headed by Dr. Chebel Kumar Meher , Deputy Director Home Ministry Rajbhasha Department , regional execution office North 2 for the Rajbhasha inspection. The officials supervised the work being done in Hindi language by the school and suggested reinforcement required in certain areas. They appreciated and applauded the initiatives and innovative efforts taken up by the school under the guidance of Principal Awdhesh Dubey and the department of Hindi language to popularise the use of Hindi language.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann
Farmers are staging a dharna in the middle of the Jalandhar-...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening