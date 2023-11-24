Kendriya Vidyalaya Upper Camp, Dehradun

The school welcomed the delegation headed by Dr. Chebel Kumar Meher , Deputy Director Home Ministry Rajbhasha Department , regional execution office North 2 for the Rajbhasha inspection. The officials supervised the work being done in Hindi language by the school and suggested reinforcement required in certain areas. They appreciated and applauded the initiatives and innovative efforts taken up by the school under the guidance of Principal Awdhesh Dubey and the department of Hindi language to popularise the use of Hindi language.