Kendriya Vidyalaya, Upper Camp, Dehradun

The school observed Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of our country. Principal of the school Awdhesh Dubey told the students about the Preamble, which records aims and aspirations of the people. He made the students aware of their rights as well as duties towards nation and humanity. The students presented Samvidhaan song and recited poems.
