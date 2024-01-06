Kendriya Vidyalaya, Upper Camp, Dehradun

The second spell of in-service course for primary teachers was held at KV No 2, HBK, Dehradun. As many as 26 primary teachers of the Dehradun region and 17 primary teachers of the Chandigarh region participated in the course. Course Director Vijay Naithani, Principal, KV No 2, HBK, Dehradun, and resource persons Mahesh Chand Joshi, HM, KV, Upper Camp, Dehradun, Shilpika Singh, HM, KV, OFD, Dehradun, and Rakhi Tomar, PRT, KV, OFD, Dehradun, left no stone unturned to polish the skills of teachers in various fields of education like teaching pedagogy, gender sensitisation, continuous professional development, giftedness in students, use of ICT, KVS flagship programmes and holistic report card.
