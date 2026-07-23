KG kids celebrated rainy day

The Kindergarten section of Green Castle Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrated rainy day with enthusiasm. The highlight of the event was an artificial rain session, where the young pupils danced, sang and played in a safe and cheerful environment. Dressed in colourful raincoats and carrying bright umbrellas, the children thoroughly enjoyed the unique experience. Teachers organised a range of engaging activities, including a rain dance, splash games, music and interactive sessions designed to introduce pupils to the rainy season in an enjoyable way. The celebrations also encouraged teamwork, confidence and active participation among the children. The school management appreciated the efforts of the teaching staff for organising the celebration and providing the children with a memorable day filled with fun, learning and laughter.
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