Home / The School Tribune / KG wing of Shivalik Public School, Mohali, celebrate Annual Sports Day

KG wing of Shivalik Public School, Mohali, celebrate Annual Sports Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:00 PM Feb 18, 2026 IST
The Kindergarten wing of Shivalik Public School, Phase-6, Mohali, celebrated its Annual Sports Day under the theme "Save Nature." The event highlighted the school's commitment to promoting physical fitness, environmental awareness and the holistic development of young learners. The celebration began with a spirited March Past by the Upper Kindergarten students, displaying discipline, confidence and unity. Young participants impressed the audience with energetic and well-coordinated drills using colourful handmade props that reflected creativity and teamwork. A variety of fun-filled races and activities were organised in which all students participated enthusiastically, demonstrating excellent sportsmanship and joy. Adding a patriotic touch, the children melodiously presented "Saare Jahan Se Achha," filling the atmosphere with pride and excitement. The programme concluded with a vibrant finale dance performance in which the young performers captivated everyone with their joyful expressions and graceful movements. In her motivating address, Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers and encouraged children to actively participate in sports and physical activities for their overall growth.

