Kho kho team qualifies for national championship

Holy Mary's School, Banur, achieved yet another milestone in sports as its Under-17 Girls' Kho Kho Team qualified for the CBSE National Kho Kho Championship, to be held in Chennai this September. The team earned this prestigious qualification through an outstanding performance at the CBSE Cluster XVII Kho Kho Tournament 2026-27, displaying remarkable determination, teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship throughout the competition. Adding to this remarkable accomplishment, the school’s girls' team was also declared the Overall Runners-up Champion (Girls) at the tournament. Principal Dr. Shiny Devassy congratulated the players on their remarkable achievement and applauded the tireless efforts of the Physical Education Department.

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