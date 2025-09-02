Khudda Jassu govt school shines at Kala Utsav

Students of Govt Model High School, Khudda Jassu, secured top positions in the Kala Utsav (Cluster Level) competitions: Group Dance (1st Position) - Ritika, Gunjan, Niharika, and Ayushi; Solo Classical Dance (1st Position) – Shanvi; Poster Making 2D (1st Position) – Barkha; Sculpture (1st Position) - Harleen Kaur; and Group Indigenous Toy (2nd Position) - Lisa Jena and Sakshi. The outstanding performance of the students reflects their creativity, hard work, and dedication. The school extends heartfelt congratulations to the winners for their remarkable achievements.

