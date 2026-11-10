Khushpreet chess champion at SGFI Games

Vasant Valley Public School, Ladda (Sangrur), celebrated Khushpreet Kaur's remarkable achievement at the 70th School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Games. She secured first position in the Under-14 category at the state-level chess championship held at GEMS School, Malerkotla. Demonstrating exceptional concentration, strategic thinking and analytical skills, she emerged victorious among young chess players. Chairman Sanjay Gupta congratulated her on the accomplishment, while Principal Anitha R appreciated her dedication and wished her success in future competitions. The school staff also applauded her achievement, which brought pride and recognition to the institution.