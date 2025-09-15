Kids excel in bhajan event

Students of Guru Teg Bahadur Public School, Model Town, Karnal, secured the third position in the Inter-School Bhajan Singing Competition organised at Dyal Singh Public School on the occasion of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia's death anniversary. Teams from six reputed schools of Karnal participated in the competition. The students' soulful performance was highly appreciated by the judges. The winning participants were awarded a trophy by Dyal Singh Public School. Principal Harvinder Singh congratulated the winning students and appreciated the efforts of Payal, the guiding teacher.

Advertisement