Kids excel in Interschool Coalesce

Students of St Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, brought pride to the school with their commendable performance at Interschool Coalesce 13.0, an inter-school competition held at St John's High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. The school secured second position in the Code Sprint competition, where the students demonstrated their coding skills, logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. The winning team comprised Siddhant Saxena (Class XI Science) and Paras Dhiman (Class XII Science). Adding another feather to the school's cap, Divneet Kaur and Alina Shah (Class XII Arts) received a special mention in the art canvas competition for their creative and artistic presentation on the theme "Burnout Zone". Principal Anisha Ghuman congratulated the students and their mentors on their outstanding performance and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

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