Kids excel in Science Symposium

An ICSE Science Symposium was held at St Xavier’s School, Chandigarh. Different competitions were held for students of different age groups from all schools in the Tricity. In the skit competition, Panchkula Saupins’ School team of four students — Tvyesha, Anant, Sanvi and Aakriti — grabbed the second position. In rap song, Shaurya Vij of Class X grabbed the second position. In impersonation, Prisha of Class III won the second position. The Principal, Saupins’ School, Panchkula, congratulated the winners.