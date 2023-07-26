Kids learn table manners at Mount Carmel School, Mohali

In a delightful session in the school, students were taught essential table manners. The interactive workshop, led by experienced educators, emphasised the significance of sitting properly, using utensils correctly, and engaging in polite conversation during meals. The little ones eagerly participated in fun games and role plays to grasp these crucial social skills. Through this engaging event, the school nurtured a foundation of good manners, ensuring the little students grow into well-mannered and courteous individuals.

#Mohali