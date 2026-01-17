Kids ‘R’ Kids Sec School host CBSE capacity building programme

Kids ‘R’ Kids Sec School, Chandigarh, hosted a one-day CBSE capacity building programme on learning outcomes and pedagogies, bringing together educators for a focused professional development session on strengthening classroom practices through outcome-based and learner-centric approaches. Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the workshop emphasised the importance of aligning learning competencies with instructional strategies and assessment practices. Two distinguished education leaders facilitated the programme: Arun John Masih, Principal, Chandigarh Baptist School, shared insights from his extensive experience in educational leadership, inclusive education and future-ready learning. His session focused on outcome-based instructional design, systems thinking in education and the transition from content-driven to competency-based classrooms. Sonali Nelson, Vice-Principal, Chandigarh Baptist School, delivered an engaging session on pedagogical alignment, reflective teaching practices, and the role of formative assessment in monitoring and supporting student learning. The day featured interactive discussions, reflective activities and collaborative tasks. Principal Anupam Grewal proposed the vote of thanks.

