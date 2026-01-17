DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Kids ‘R’ Kids Sec School host CBSE capacity building programme

Kids ‘R’ Kids Sec School host CBSE capacity building programme

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:00 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kids ‘R’ Kids Sec School, Chandigarh, hosted a one-day CBSE capacity building programme on learning outcomes and pedagogies, bringing together educators for a focused professional development session on strengthening classroom practices through outcome-based and learner-centric approaches. Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the workshop emphasised the importance of aligning learning competencies with instructional strategies and assessment practices. Two distinguished education leaders facilitated the programme: Arun John Masih, Principal, Chandigarh Baptist School, shared insights from his extensive experience in educational leadership, inclusive education and future-ready learning. His session focused on outcome-based instructional design, systems thinking in education and the transition from content-driven to competency-based classrooms. Sonali Nelson, Vice-Principal, Chandigarh Baptist School, delivered an engaging session on pedagogical alignment, reflective teaching practices, and the role of formative assessment in monitoring and supporting student learning. The day featured interactive discussions, reflective activities and collaborative tasks. Principal Anupam Grewal proposed the vote of thanks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts