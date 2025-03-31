DT
PT
Kids 'R' Kids Secondary School, Chandigarh

Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
The school hosted a two-day CBSE Capacity Building Programme on ‘Experiential Learning’, bringing together educators from the region to explore innovative pedagogical strategies that enhance student engagement and conceptual understanding. Designed in alignment with NEP 2020, the programme emphasised competency-based, inquiry-driven, and interdisciplinary learning methodologies, equipping educators with tools to foster critical thinking, creativity, and real-world application in the classroom. The sessions were led by two education leaders, Dr Manjari Tejpal, Principal of Gems Public School, Patiala, and Raina Chona, Vice-Principal of Smart Wonders School, Mohali. Both experts brought a wealth of experience in curriculum innovation, instructional design providing participants with valuable insights into experiential learning frameworks, cognitive engagement techniques, and best practices for skill integration.

