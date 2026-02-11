DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School, Chandigarh, celebrate Sports Day

Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School, Chandigarh, celebrate Sports Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:34 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School, Sector 42-C, Chandigarh, celebrated its Sports Day for the academic session 2025-26 with great enthusiasm under the theme "Sportique - Play Smart, Play Strong." Students from the Pre-Primary and Primary wings participated with zeal, turning the campus into a vibrant display of energy, discipline and sportsmanship. The programme began with a formal welcome, balloon release by the chief guest, Dr Mahender Singh, Joint Director, Sports, Chandigarh Administration, the lighting of the torch and a well-coordinated walk of pride. The event featured synchronised physical displays, mass drills and a variety of fun and skill-based races showcasing agility, coordination and teamwork. Cultural performances, including Ghoomar and energetic Bhangra, added colour to the celebration. The Principal highlighted the importance of sports in holistic development, while the chief guest appreciated the school's efforts in nurturing young sporting talent. The event concluded with prize distribution, a vote of thanks and the National Anthem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts