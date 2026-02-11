Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School, Chandigarh, celebrate Sports Day

Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School, Sector 42-C, Chandigarh, celebrated its Sports Day for the academic session 2025-26 with great enthusiasm under the theme "Sportique - Play Smart, Play Strong." Students from the Pre-Primary and Primary wings participated with zeal, turning the campus into a vibrant display of energy, discipline and sportsmanship. The programme began with a formal welcome, balloon release by the chief guest, Dr Mahender Singh, Joint Director, Sports, Chandigarh Administration, the lighting of the torch and a well-coordinated walk of pride. The event featured synchronised physical displays, mass drills and a variety of fun and skill-based races showcasing agility, coordination and teamwork. Cultural performances, including Ghoomar and energetic Bhangra, added colour to the celebration. The Principal highlighted the importance of sports in holistic development, while the chief guest appreciated the school's efforts in nurturing young sporting talent. The event concluded with prize distribution, a vote of thanks and the National Anthem.

