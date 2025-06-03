DT
Home / The School Tribune / Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School, Chandigarh, hosts capacity building programme on active learning

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
The school hosted a one-day CBSE capacity building programme on active learning, uniting educators for an enriching and forward-thinking session focused on learner-centric methodologies in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The workshop was designed to help educators transition from traditional, lecture-based teaching to more interactive, activity-driven, and reflective classroom practices. Emphasis was placed on nurturing curiosity, critical thinking, collaboration, and the real-world application of knowledge — core principles of active learning. The programme was led by two eminent educationists — Dr Seema Biji, Principal of Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, and Jasjit Kaur Jaggi, Director Principal of Silver Wings Universal School. Vice Principal Jasmine Kaur presented tokens of respect to the distinguished resource persons, acknowledging their valuable contributions to professional growth and instructional transformation. Principal Anupam Grewal and Jasmine Kaur expressed heartfelt gratitude to the guest speakers and attending educators.

