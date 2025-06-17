Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School, Chandigarh, students win first prize in dance competition

The school has brought laurels to the city at the prestigious 70th Annual All India Drama and Dance Competition, held at the Kali Bari Auditorium and Gaiety Theatre in Shimla. Organised by the All India Artists Association, the event witnessed participation from talented performers across the country. In a remarkable display of talent and grace, Grade V students Samaira and Myra Natasha Gupta secured the first prize in the Junior Dance Category. Their captivating performance stood out for its precision, expression, and energy. The choreography was masterfully crafted and directed by Guru Abhishek Gangani, with tabla accompaniment by Dharmendra Verma, which added depth and rhythm to the performance. The school congratulated Samaira and Myra for their outstanding accomplishment and extended heartfelt appreciation to their mentors for guiding them to national recognition.

Advertisement