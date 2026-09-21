Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School, Sector 42-C, Chandigarh

The school hosted 'Animal Showdown - A Journey into the Wonderful World of Animals', an engaging initiative for kindergarteners to explore the animal kingdom through play, observation and experiential learning. Aligned with the vision of the NEP, the programme encouraged curiosity, communication and active participation. Through interactive, animal-themed activities, pupils developed vocabulary, sensory awareness, empathy, environmental sensitivity and problem-solving skills. A special highlight was the interactive exhibition, where parents appreciated the children's creativity and thoughtful presentations.

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