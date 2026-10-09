Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School students participate in Swachh Bharat Rally

As part of Sashakt Baal Mahotsav-4.0 at Kids ‘R’ Kids Secondary School, Chandigarh, students of Classes VII and VIII participated in a Swachh Bharat Rally to sensitise the community about cleanliness, civic responsibility and environmental stewardship. Carrying colourful placards and raising meaningful slogans, the students encouraged people to prevent littering, maintain clean surroundings and adopt responsible everyday practices. The initiative provided an experiential learning opportunity, enabling them to translate civic values into purposeful community action. Their participation reflected the spirit of Sashakt Baal Mahotsav-4.0 and highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in creating a cleaner and healthier environment.

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