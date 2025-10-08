Kids take part in handwashing activity

The kindergarten students at Ningania Vidya Mandir, Panchkula, enjoyed a fun and educational handwashing activity, learning the importance of personal hygiene and germ prevention. Through demonstrations and practice, the little ones mastered the proper steps of handwashing while singing along to engaging rhymes. The activity not only taught them how to stay healthy but also instilled good habits from a young age. The school management applauded the teachers for their efforts in promoting health and hygiene among young learners.

