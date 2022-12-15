Kids win in badminton tourney

Students of Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, competed in the Inter-School Badminton Tournament organised by the Education Department, Chandigarh Administration. The competition saw participation of students from many Chandigarh schools. Out of the four teams participating, three teams won gold medals in U-14 girls, U-17 boys and U-14 boys’ categories and the fourth team won the bronze medal in U-17 boys. Consequently, the school students bagged the overall trophy in the championship.