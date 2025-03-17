KidZania’s Global COO visits India to strengthen edutainment’s role in learning

KidZania, the global leader in interactive edutainment, continues to redefine experiential learning as Hernan Barbieri, Global COO, KidZania, embarks on a significant business visit to India. With a presence in 17 countries, KidZania has revolutionised how children learn by offering immersive role-play experiences that build real-world skills. During his visit, he explored KidZania-Mumbai and KidZania-Delhi NCR, engaging with key stakeholders, partners, employees, and families. He met with all employees across both locations, fostering meaningful interactions and gaining a deep understanding of their contributions. His well-versed discussions led to insightful observations about operational excellence, employee engagement, and the transformative impact of KidZania’s immersive learning model. He shared insights on KidZania’s global vision, its growth in India, and the evolving role of edutainment in preparing children for the future.