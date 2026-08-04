Kindergarten students celebrate Red Day

Baby Convent School, Banur, came alive with vibrant shades of red as kindergarten students celebrated Red Day with enthusiasm. Dressed in attractive red outfits, the tiny tots participated in a colourful costume parade, portraying characters such as Spiderman, apple, watermelon, and strawberry. Students also brought red-themed snacks and fresh fruits, adding to the festive spirit. The celebration featured lively poem recitations and energetic dance performances, making learning enjoyable and interactive. Highlighting the significance of red as the colour of love, energy, and enthusiasm, Principal Subeena Anand appreciated the efforts of teachers and parents in making the event memorable.

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