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Home / The School Tribune / Kindergarten students celebrate Red Day

Kindergarten students celebrate Red Day

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:17 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Baby Convent School, Banur,  came alive with vibrant shades of red as kindergarten students celebrated Red Day with enthusiasm. Dressed in attractive red outfits, the tiny tots participated in a colourful costume parade, portraying characters such as Spiderman, apple, watermelon, and strawberry. Students also brought red-themed snacks and fresh fruits, adding to the festive spirit. The celebration featured lively poem recitations and energetic dance performances, making learning enjoyable and interactive. Highlighting the significance of red as the colour of love, energy, and enthusiasm, Principal Subeena Anand appreciated the efforts of teachers and parents in making the event memorable.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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