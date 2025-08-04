Kindergarten students celebrate Teej at DC Model Senior Secondary School

DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, celebrated Teej with kindergarten students. The little ones came dressed in vibrant traditional attire, adding colour and charm to the festive spirit. They brought ‘ghewar’, a traditional sweet, and thoroughly enjoyed dancing and swinging on beautifully decorated ‘jhoole’. The celebration aimed to connect children with cultural roots in a fun and engaging way. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj appreciated the efforts of the staff and encouraged such cultural events that enrich young minds with tradition and joy, fostering a sense of belonging and celebration from an early age.

