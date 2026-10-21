Kindergarten wing of Shivalik Public School, Mohali, organises engaging evaluation programme

The Kindergarten wing of Shivalik Public School, Mohali, organised an engaging evaluation programme to showcase students' learning and conceptual understanding. The event began with prayers, followed by the Thought of the Day and Word of the Day. Young learners participated in activities related to English, Mathematics, Hindi and environmental studies, demonstrating confidence and clarity of concepts. Dance performances and a melodious farewell song added charm to the occasion. Students also presented gratitude cards to their parents as a heartfelt gesture. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur appreciated the children's efforts and applauded the teachers for their dedication.

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