Kindergarten wing of the DAV Public School celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

The kindergarten wing of the DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh, celebrated Gandhi Jayanti. The celebration aimed to introduce young learners to the life and values of Mahatma Gandhi, particularly truth, peace, kindness and cleanliness. The little ones participated in a special pledge ceremony, where they promised to practise good values and contribute towards keeping their surroundings clean and peaceful. The celebration was further enriched with a creative craft activity, allowing the children to express their understanding of Bapu’s ideals through art. The activities provided a meaningful and engaging learning experience for the young learners, helping them understand that even small acts of kindness, honesty and cleanliness can make a positive difference. The celebration concluded on a cheerful note, leaving the children with valuable lessons and fond memories of the day.

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