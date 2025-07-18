Kindergarteners enjoy rainy day

Kindergarteners of RIMT World School, Manimajra, turned a rainy day into a magical memory. Dressed in vibrant raincoats and carrying their colourful umbrellas, the little ones splashed their way into joy. From singing peppy rain songs to dancing gleefully in their tiny circles, the day was brimming with smiles, laughter, and lots of puddle-hopping fun.
