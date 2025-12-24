Kisan Diwas observed

St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, observed Kisan Diwas with a meaningful enactment highlighting the vital role of farmers. Students showcased the hard work and dedication of farmers who feed the nation. The event concluded with a pledge by students to respect and support the farming community.
