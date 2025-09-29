DT
Home / The School Tribune / Kitchen Champion Season 13 held at Bhavan Panchkula

Kitchen Champion Season 13 held at Bhavan Panchkula

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
Kitchen Champion Season 13, powered by Borges, was held at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrating the joy of cooking, creativity and togetherness among staff members. The event was graced by Sarita Khurana, renowned nutritionist, food writer, and winner of India’s first cookery reality show, Zee Khana Khazana, who has judged over 160 contests, including MasterChef India. The competition concluded on a celebratory note with Purnima emerging as the winner, securing a spot in the grand finale in Chandigarh. Other winners included: 1st runner-up — Deepti Govil, 2nd runner-up — Amarjeet, consolation prize — Neetu Saini; and Special Mention — Kirandeep Singh. Participants Radhika Bhatia, Mehak Chadha, Megha Bharadwaj, Monika Kapur, Meenu Makkar, Pooja Rani, and Mukta Bhatia received Borges gift hampers as appreciation. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated everyone for their enthusiasm and creativity, making the event a delightful showcase of flavours and community spirit.

