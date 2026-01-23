Kite flying competition organised

A vibrant kite flying competition was organised for Class XI students and teachers in SA Jain Senior Model School, Circular Road, Ambala City. Fostering joy, teamwork, and cultural spirit. The event commenced on a serene and auspicious note with the collective recitation of the ‘Navkar Mantra’, invoking peace, positivity, and harmony among all present. The sky soon came alive with colourful kites as enthusiastic students and teachers participated wholeheartedly, showcasing skill, coordination, and sportsmanlike spirit. The competition not only provided a refreshing break from routine academics but also strengthened the bond between students and teachers in a cheerful and informal setting. The event echoed laughter, excitement, and healthy competition, reflecting the school’s commitment to holistic development and joyful learning. The winners of the competition included Aryan Jain, Sangeeta Rajput, teacher, Vijay Vallabh Jain International School; Mohit, sub-staff member, SA Jain Senior Model School, Rahul, sub-staff member, Vijay Vallabh Jain International School, and Satyam Pandey and Yash from Class XI, SA Jain Senior Model School. It concluded on a high note, leaving behind memorable moments and a renewed sense of camaraderie among participants. Members of the Managing Committee president Rajat Jain, vice-president Dr Vineet Jain, secretary Hitesh Jain, Manager Ritesh Jain, finance secretary Sunil Jain, adviser to the Managing Committee Ravikant Jain and Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat congratulated the participants.

