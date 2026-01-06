DT
Home / The School Tribune / KITE launches robotics training for 4.5 lakh Class X students across Kerala

KITE launches robotics training for 4.5 lakh Class X students across Kerala

Beyond Books

PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 01:13 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
 The KITE, the technology arm of Kerala's general education department, on Tuesday commenced a state-wide robotics training programme for all Class X students.
Authorities said it is a new chapter in the technological revolution of Kerala's public education sector.
This initiative aims to empower approximately 4.5 lakh students in government and aided schools, K Anvar Sadath, CEO, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), said.
These robotics workshops, led by India's largest student-driven IT network 'Little KITES', are scheduled to be completed in all schools by January 15.
The programme is specifically designed to provide practical experience with the robotics topics introduced in the revised Class 10 IT textbook, helping students prepare for this year's SSLC examinations, he said in a statement.
The training is structured into two comprehensive sessions.
The first session focuses on creating awareness about the importance of robotics and its applications across various fields.
Students will be introduced to the fundamental components of a robotic system: Input (sensors), Processor (microcontrollers), and Output (actuators). Furthermore, they will get hands-on familiarity with the primary components of the KITE-provided robotic kits, including the Arduino UNO board, breadboards, and LEDs, he said.
The second session is entirely dedicated to practical, hands-on training. Students will learn block-based coding using PictoBlox software to perform tasks such as blinking LEDs and operating buzzers.
"These workshops will be conducted under the leadership of trained Little KITES members and mentors in each school. To ensure effective learning, the training is designed with a ratio of one robotic kit for every group of four or five students," he said.
He said that schools without Little KITES units have been instructed to organise these camps with the assistance of neighbouring units.
