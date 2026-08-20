Kiyansh honoured on Independence Day

Kiyansh Juneja of Class V-C, St Theresa’s Convent Senior Secondary School, Karnal, received the District-Level Independence Day Appreciation Award on August 15, 2026. Recognised for academic excellence, leadership and health-awareness initiatives, he has won Olympiad gold medals and earned recognition in the India and Asia Book of Records. The award was presented by Cabinet Minister Ranbir Gangwa and Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma.

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