PIET Sanskriti School, Ansals, organised the "Know My Country" GK Quiz for classes III to V. It was a two-tiered event with 264 students participating in the preliminary round. Questions in the first round were based on who's who of India, natural and human-made superlatives of india and states and capitals of India. Finalists competed in four engaging rounds: picture recognition, dumb charades, unscramble to scramble and rapid fire. Principal Kalpana Lathar praised the event as "a celebration of our roots," fostering pride and awareness among young learners.

