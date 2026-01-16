Komalpreet, Gurjot come 3rd in handball meet

SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, celebrated the outstanding achievement of its girls handball U-17 team members Komalpreet Kaur and Gurjot Kaur, who represented Punjab and secured the third position at the DAV National Sports Tournament held at the Chilla Sports Complex, New Delhi. The players showcased remarkable skill, discipline, and team spirit throughout the championship. School Principal Jaswinder Kaur congratulated the achievers and praised their dedication. Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra extended his heartfelt blessings and encouraged the students to continue striving for excellence. The success was achieved under the sincere efforts of the Sports Department, whose constant guidance played a vital role in this accomplishment. The school management also expressed gratitude to DPI officials — Lakhvir Singh, Dheeraj Sharma and Rajkumar — for their continuous support and motivation in promoting sports among students. The entire SBR DAV family congratulates Komalpreet Kaur and Gurjot Kaur and wished them a bright and successful future in sports.

Advertisement