DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Komalpreet, Gurjot come 3rd in handball meet

Komalpreet, Gurjot come 3rd in handball meet

Achievers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SBR DAV Public School, Talwandi Bhai, celebrated the outstanding achievement of its girls handball U-17 team members Komalpreet Kaur and Gurjot Kaur, who represented Punjab and secured the third position at the DAV National Sports Tournament held at the Chilla Sports Complex, New Delhi. The players showcased remarkable skill, discipline, and team spirit throughout the championship. School Principal Jaswinder Kaur congratulated the achievers and praised their dedication. Chairman Amrit Lal Chhabra extended his heartfelt blessings and encouraged the students to continue striving for excellence. The success was achieved under the sincere efforts of the Sports Department, whose constant guidance played a vital role in this accomplishment. The school management also expressed gratitude to DPI officials — Lakhvir Singh, Dheeraj Sharma and Rajkumar — for their continuous support and motivation in promoting sports among students. The entire SBR DAV family congratulates Komalpreet Kaur and Gurjot Kaur and wished them a bright and successful future in sports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts