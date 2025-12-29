Koushal selected for final round of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

Koushal, student of Class X of Saupin’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, has been selected for the final round (Round IV) of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue-2026 after three rounds of rigorous scrutiny. The event organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will be held in Delhi in January 2026. She will now represent the Chandigarh contingent at the national level and is the youngest member of the team. The representatives will present their ideas for Viksit Bharat before PM Narendra Modi, ministers and policymakers.

Advertisement