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Home / The School Tribune / KRK Soccer Cup – Season 2 organised

KRK Soccer Cup – Season 2 organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:19 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Kids ‘R’ Kids Sec School, Sector 42-C, Chandigarh, organised the KRK Soccer Cup – Season 2, a four-day inter-school football tournament held from 13 to 16 October 2026. The event brought together 16 teams from schools across the Tricity for an engaging six-a-side competition. The tournament was inaugurated by the school’s Director-Principal, Anupam Grewal, and Administrator, Paramdeep Grewal, marking the beginning of four days of spirited football and healthy competition. The grand finale was graced by Rakesh Bakshi, Head of Department, Chandigarh Football Association, as the chief guest, along with Bhupinder Kumar, secretary, Chandigarh Football Association, and Ankur Khanna, government coach, Chandigarh Football Association, as guests of honour. The tournament concluded with the recognition of the winning and runner-up teams, with The Tribune School securing first place, AMITY International School, Mohali, finishing first runner-up, and MRIS, Mohali, taking second runner-up position.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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