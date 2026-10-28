KRK Soccer Cup – Season 2 organised

Kids ‘R’ Kids Sec School, Sector 42-C, Chandigarh, organised the KRK Soccer Cup – Season 2, a four-day inter-school football tournament held from 13 to 16 October 2026. The event brought together 16 teams from schools across the Tricity for an engaging six-a-side competition. The tournament was inaugurated by the school’s Director-Principal, Anupam Grewal, and Administrator, Paramdeep Grewal, marking the beginning of four days of spirited football and healthy competition. The grand finale was graced by Rakesh Bakshi, Head of Department, Chandigarh Football Association, as the chief guest, along with Bhupinder Kumar, secretary, Chandigarh Football Association, and Ankur Khanna, government coach, Chandigarh Football Association, as guests of honour. The tournament concluded with the recognition of the winning and runner-up teams, with The Tribune School securing first place, AMITY International School, Mohali, finishing first runner-up, and MRIS, Mohali, taking second runner-up position.
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