KSB World School, Patran

Mother’s Day was celebrated at the school with mothers of tiny tots of the junior wing. They all came dressed in colourful attire to participate in the event. The students entertained their mothers with a special dance performance that was followed by a song dedicated to them. Games for mothers and kids were the highlight of the day. This celebration was organised under the President S. Gurlad Singh Kahlon, Chairman Naresh Kumar, Vice-Chairperson Reena Cheema, and all members of school management. Principal, Anita Sahoonja motivated and enjoyed the games.
