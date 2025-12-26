Kulwant Singh Literary Festival held

The fourth Kulwant Singh Literary Festival was held at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. The fest commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, accompanied by the sacred chanting of mantras and the invocation of Goddess Saraswati. The school Principal Gulshan Kaur, members of the Management Committee paid tributes to Late Kulwant Singh (Founder Chairman, Bhavan Vidyalaya). The first day of the literary festival began with an inspiring address by A. N. Mathur (Retired IAS), Chairman of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. A theatre session titled ‘Reflections and Discourse’ featured noted theatre artist Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry, in conversation with Jyoti Malhotra, Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune. One of the main highlights of the programme was the conversation between Amar Kulwant Singh (wife of Late Shri Kulwant Singh) and Veena Sethi about ‘Story of an Unsung Freedom Fighter’. The dialogue on Inspiration from Nature by Rajneesh Wattas and Nagina Singh, captivated the audience. A thought-provoking session titled ‘From Pen to Prompt: The Changing Craft of Writing with Artificial Intelligence’ featured Suanshu Khurana in conversation with Bhavanites. Young voices took the center stage during the session ‘Stories from the Dreamers’ who write. It was an interactive session with child authors from the participating schools. Sarika Mohapatra emphasized the role of technology in improving writing proficiency in modern learning environments. Dr. Manmohan Singh, Dr. Yojana Rawat and Dr. Mukta Bhatia discussed contemporary Hindi literature and motivated the youth to connect with literary pursuits. Former IAS officer Vivek Atray shed light on the power of eloquence through his stirring speech, introducing students to the art of book reading and communication. Prof. Sunaina Jain engaged the audience through a thoughtful book reading session on’ The Room on the Roof’ by Ruskin Bond. The session ‘The Transformative Power of Literature, Stories and Poetry on Young Minds’ led by Nisha Luthra, highlighted the impact of literary works on shaping young perspectives. The session ‘Podcast: From Conception to Creation’ led by Aishwarya Arora, offered a comprehensive look at turning creative ideas into successful podcasts. ‘The Character Café: Creating Fictional Characters’, conducted by Sonika Sethi, was an enriching session that guided participants in bringing imaginative characters to life. The workshop ‘Sustaining Tomorrow: Smart Waste Management Practices’ conducted by Naval Lavasa and Ashok Lavasa, explored innovative approaches to sustainable waste management. The workshop Crafting mimes and telling stories by Arpana Gupta and Kalpit, focused on bringing stories to life through mime and creative expression. ‘Changing Scenarios in the field of Journalism’, an insightful session by Geetu Vaid, explored the evolving landscape of modern journalism. The launch of "Abhivyakti", an e-magazine that stands as a vibrant symbol of students' creativity, was another significant moment.

