Kushagra, Anika win quiz competition

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The Tribune School, Chandigarh, takes immense pride in the outstanding achievement of its students, Kushagra (Class X-A) and Anika (Class IX-B), who secured first position in The Mind Fizz 2026 Inter-School Science Quiz Competition hosted by Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from 15 schools across the city. Following a challenging preliminary round, only four schools qualified for the finals. The finalists competed in multiple rounds assessing their knowledge of physics, chemistry, biology, scientific discoveries, current scientific developments, STEM, visual identification and critical thinking. Demonstrating exceptional scientific aptitude, teamwork and confidence, Kushagra and Anika emerged as the overall winners.

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