DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Kushagra, Anika win quiz competition

Kushagra, Anika win quiz competition

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:04 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kushagra, Anika win quiz competition

Advertisement

The Tribune School, Chandigarh, takes immense pride in the outstanding achievement of its students, Kushagra (Class X-A) and Anika (Class IX-B), who secured first position in The Mind Fizz 2026 Inter-School Science Quiz Competition hosted by Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from 15 schools across the city. Following a challenging preliminary round, only four schools qualified for the finals. The finalists competed in multiple rounds assessing their knowledge of physics, chemistry, biology, scientific discoveries, current scientific developments, STEM, visual identification and critical thinking. Demonstrating exceptional scientific aptitude, teamwork and confidence, Kushagra and Anika emerged as the overall winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts